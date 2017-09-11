Cheshire Police search for 'violent' convict who absconded from open prison

Police are hunting a convict who has absconded from prison this weekend. Carl Siddall, aged 33, is wanted after fleeing on Saturday, from HMP Thorn Cross, an open prison near Warrington, Cheshire.

It is thought he could be in or around the Ashton-under-Lyne area of Greater Manchester. Siddall is white, 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build and has shaved, light brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit top with a white stripe across the arms and chest, dark grey tracksuit bottoms, black trainers which had a white sole and a black beanie hat.

Siddall is known to be violent and should not be approached, Cheshire Police said.

If sighted, or if anyone has information on his whereabouts, please call Cheshire Police immediately on 101, quoting Incident 678 of September 9, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

