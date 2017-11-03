Cremated and sent to the bottom of the sea: Ian Brady's unceremonious end

The body of the Moors Murderer Ian Brady has finally been cremated following a legal battle over his last wishes. Here is how the remains of the infamous child killer were disposed of:

Wednesday, October 25 2017

Southport Crematorium, where Moors Murderer Ian Brady was cremated

:: 9pm - Brady's body collected from the mortuary at the Royal Liverpool hospital by an appointed official from Tameside council and a pathologist who attended his post-mortem.

:: Escorted by an unmarked police car with an inspector and sergeant from Merseyside Police, the corpse is transported by road to Southport Crematorium. Brady's body does not enter any public area and it placed in a standby cremator.

:: 10pm exactly - The cremation begins in the presence of Brady's solicitor, Robin Makin, the police officers, council officials and two crematorium workers. In accordance with a judge's order no music was played, there were no flowers and no photographs were taken.

:: Once the cremation is complete Brady's ashes are placed in a biodegradable urn made of Himalayan rock salt. The weighted urn is designed to sink to the bottom of the sea immediately before dissolving over a few hours.

Liverpool Marina, where Moors Murderer Ian Brady's ashes were taken to a boat and dispatched at sea

:: The cremator undergoes cleaning by professionals.

Thursday, October 26 2017

:: 12.45am - Brady's are ashes handed to the Tameside council official and the urn is taken from the crematorium in the unmarked police car to Liverpool Marina.

:: The urn is taken aboard a boat from the North West Police Underwater Search and Marine Unit accompanied by the council official and police sergeant.

:: The boat immediately sets out to sea to an undisclosed location.

:: 2.30am - Brady's remains are jettisoned.