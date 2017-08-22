'Drink driver' arrested after crashing into wall and lamppost

A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a car crashed into a garden in North Shore, say police.
Police were called to Warley Road at 4.20am on August 22 following reports that a black Volkswagen Golf had demolished two garden walls and a lamppost.
A police spokesman said: "We were called to a damage only accident early this morning.
"It seems a car has gone into a wall and also hit a lamppost.
"Ambulance services were called but not required.
"A 57-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving."
The man was detained in custody overnight.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lytham St Annes Express means you're ok with our terms and conditions.