Drugs couple hit with a £3k bill

A couple have been ordered to pay back ill gotten gains in connection with a £4,000 haul of drugs found in their home.

Preston Crown Court previously heard how Joshua Thompson, who suffers various medical problems, had baked the drug into cookies in a bid to control his pain.

But he also admitted supplying the drug to two women he had met at his pain clinic and a man his wife knew.

Earlier this year Thompson was given six months in prison, suspended for 18 months, after admitting supplying cannabis on the basis he only supplied to three people, over no more than 12 months, on less than 10 occasions each.

His wife, Kelly Ann Thompson, who recently gave birth to the pair’s first child, admitted possession of cannabis, and was sentenced to a rehabilitation activity.

During a proceeds of crime hearing at the same court, prosecutor Claire Larton, said: “Mr Thompson has the available amount of simply £800, the value of a watch which he accepts and has referred to.

“The Crown now accept there are no further assets –he has no money in a current account or a vehicle.”

Turning to Kelly Thompson she added: “She accepts the full figure is also available to her. We have taken her indication there is equity available in a property in Cardiff.”

The circumstances date back to September 2015 when police attended the home address of both defendants on Clifton Drive, St Annes.

The property was searched and a quantity of cannabis plant matter together with snap bags and weighing scales were found. The cannabis was examined and found to weigh 306.3g, with a potential street value of £4,380. Phone messages associated with drug dealing were found on his phone, one referring to ‘half an ounce of nectar’. The court previously heard he suffered from asthma, diabetes, eczema, bowel problems, arthritis, digestion problems, and nerve pain. Thompson was found to have benefited by £49,875 while his wife benefited by £2,625.

He has three months to pay £800 or faces two months in prison in default, while his wife faces four months in default if she doesn’t pay £2,625.

Judge Philip Sycamore said: “The discussions have produced a resolution of these matters. “