Fears growing for Preston man missing for three weeks

Fears are growing for a man from Preston who has been missing for over three weeks.

Philip James was last seen at around 8.30am on August 30 by his housemate at his home address on Eldon Street in Preston, say police.

The 59 year-old is described as white, slim build, 5ft 5inches tall, wearing dark jogging bottoms and a dark t-shirt. Philip has links to the Blackpool area.

A police spokesman said: "We are concerned for the welfare of Phillip who was last seen on Eldon Street in Preston.

"If you have any information please contact us."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or online, quoting log number; LC-20170901-0782.