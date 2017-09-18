Filthy takeaway sold mouldy out-of-date food from dirty kitchen

Dirty socks were left next to food at a takeaway, a court was told.

Kasim Ali Ahmed’s outlet sold putrid stinking food which was unfit for human consumption.

Ahmed, 29, pleaded guilty to nine offences of keeping dirty premises and dangerous food at his business Harvey’s on Poulton Street, Kirkham.

It is the second time an owner of Harveys Has been prosecuted over the premises.

Michael Lavery prosecuting on behalf of Fylde Borough Council told Blackpool magistrates: “This was an intentional and flagrant disregard of the law which posed a serious high risk to the public.

“Conditions were deplorable and the food was mouldy and putrid. There was no cleaning, no hot water for handwash basins, no records kept... no systems whatsoever.”

He said the prosecution would be asking for an order banning Ahmed from having any involvement with the food retail industry.

Council officers visited the takeaway and found dirty clothes, including the dirty socks, in the food area.

Officers also found a cannabis crusher and evidence of smoking in the food areas.

Meat was being kept at too high a temperatures and some frozen produce was unidentifiable.

Out-of-date coleslaw was on sale and pineapple used on pizzas was found in a rusty tin with metal shards inside with the fruit.

Tuna was unfit to be eaten, mushrooms were covered in slime and staff had no hot water to wash in.

The council visits resulted in Ahmed getting a zero hygiene rating but he continually failed to improve his premises and when it was finally shut down by the council using a court order he removed the official notices from his shop window.

Kebab meat was left to defrost in a carrier bag under a food preparation bench and chicken to be sold to the public was rotten. Marinading lamb was also gathering mould.

The prosecutor added: “The place was in a terrible condition. There was mould on virtually every type of food and some was clearly out of date.”

Chairman of the Bench Mrs Marilyn Padgett said the matter were so serious and had passed the custody threshold. She sent the case for sentence at Crown Court.

Ahmed of Haslingden Old Road, Blackburn, had previous convictions for assault, harassment and handling stolen goods.

He was also in breach of a suspended jail term.