'Find this monster' - Plea from sister of teen left for dead in hit-and-run

A devoted sister has joined the hunt for the driver who hit a 16-year-old girl and left her for dead.

Natalia Mackay spoke to all car bodyshops in the area to tell them to keep an eye out for the dark coloured saloon that will have been damaged when it ploughed into her younger sibling Alisha as she crossed Bloomfield Road at 7pm on Saturday.

The 23-year-old, who also planned to also visit businesses in the area to check for CCTV footage, said: “I just want the horrible monster who did this to my baby sister to be found.”

Natalia, a mum-of-three who lives in nearby Condor Grove, has appealed for anybody with information about the attack to come forward, and for those with CCTV to view their footage.

It comes as police continue to hunt for the motorist, who sped off towards the Prom in their dark coloured saloon car – possibly an Audi – after striking sporty Alisha.

The collision left the teen, who dreams of becoming a personal trainer, lying lifelessly on the ground close the Lidl and the junction with Ansdell Road and, according to eyewitnesses, unable to move her legs.

She was taken to Royal Preston Hospital and was fortunate to escape the collision with no breaks or lost-lasting injuries – just serious bruising. She is now at home recovering.

Natalia said: “Seeing her linked up to all those machines in the hospital was horrible. She couldn’t feel her legs or toes, it was horrible.

“It’s heart-breaking watching her. She can’t move. She can’t even come down the stairs.

“She is still really shaken up and quite quiet, which is not like her.”

She continued: “Her life was saved by her thick coat.”

POLICE: 'HAND YOURSELF IN'

Police appealed for the driver who hit gym-fanatic Alisha as she walked home from working at The Layton Rakes pub in Market Street, Blackpool town centre, to hand themselves in.

But that hasn’t yet happened, and no arrests had been made at the time of going to print.

Sgt Finn Quainton, of Lancashire Police, said: “We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or has seen such a vehicle in the vicinity at the time of the collision to contact us.

“Furthermore, if you have seen a vehicle of this description with front end collision damage, call officers.”

WITNESS: 'SHE COULDN'T MOVE ANY PART OF HER BODY FROM THE WAIST DOWN'

Witness Casey Fearnley, 17, was walking nearby and talking on the phone when she said she saw the car – which she believes was an Audi A3 – coming round the corner.

“It went round into the middle of the road where Alisha was,” she said. “It sounded like she hit the bonnet and then she went into the side of the road.

“I heard the noise from across the road. But the car didn’t even stop, it just carried on.”

Casey, who knows Alisha but didn’t recognise her until she got closer, helped for her, alongside several other passers-by, until the emergency services arrived.

She added: “She was conscious but she couldn’t move any part of her body from the waist down.”

And Alisha’s dad Anthony Bone said: “She flew up in the air and spun, and the car just sped off and left her. She can’t get out of bed or walk. She’s in pain.”

WHO TO CALL WITH INFORMATION:

Witnesses, or anybody with information, have been urged to call police on 101, quoting 1137 of February 11.

Alternatively, details can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or going online to www.crimestoppers-uk.org