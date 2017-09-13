Fire alarm alerts police to cannabis factory at flat

Two cannabis growers who set up a drugs farm in their rented home were caught after a fire alarm went off at the property.

Firefighters called to Zach Higginson and Simon Pullan’s address in Harrowside, South Shore, discovered 19 cannabis plants growing on the third floor.

Higginson, 25, of Watson Road, Blackpool, and Pullan, 44, of Bagot Street, South Shore, each pleaded guilty to producing cannabis and dishonestly using electricity.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said a fire alarm was set off at the defendant’s Harrowside address.

Firefighters called to the scene found cannabis plants growing on the top floor with an advanced hydroponic system and lighting. The electricity had also been by-passed.

Hugh Pond, defending, said the defendants had been good friends for years and both were heavy users of cannabis.

They decided to rent a property together after relationships they were in broke up.

Neither had much money so they decided to grow their own cannabis buying the sophisticated equipment from East Lancashire and the cannabis seeds from Amsterdam over the Internet.

The court heard Higginson was now back with his girlfriend and had returned to live with her.

Pullan was taking a break away when the fire alarm went off.

Mr Pond added: “It was a hare-brained scheme, not terribly successful and a financial disaster.”

They had not had any cannabis to smoke because the crop was not ready.

They also lost the bond on the property and the £1,000 plus they had spent on decorating and renovation at the address.

The defendants had their case adjourned for pre-sentence reports by Blackpool magistrates.