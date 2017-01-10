Five arrested in takeaway drugs raid

A man is awaiting deportation and four others are on police bail following a drugs raid on a takeaway

Officers swooped on Harvey's Takeaway in Poulton Street, Kirkham, on Saturday evening.

Acting on information received from the community about drugs activity and anti-social behaviour, police from the Fylde Neighbourhood Response Team carried out a search of the takeaway.

They found and seized a large bag of white powder believed to be class A drugs, a wrap of what is suspected to be crack cocaine, cannabis, a quantity of cash and other drug paraphernalia including snap bags and scales.

In addition 10 mobile phones were seized for examination and two cars recovered in connection with the premises.

Five men were arrested on the night, four are now on police bail and one is now awaiting deportation.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We would like to reassure the local community that when and where we can we will take positive action and drug related activity will be dealt with robustly and not tolerated in the local community."