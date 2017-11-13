Former Blackpool FC star arrested on suspicion of assault and drink driving

A former Blackpool FC star and TV pundit has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and assault in St Annes.

MORE TOP STORIES: 'I could never imagine ever feeling happy again'

Trevor Sinclair, 44, was arrested following a crash in which a female pedestrian was injured on Clifton Avenue on Sunday evening.

The former footballer took to social media to vent his anger after police attended his property when they were called to reports of an alleged disturbance.

Sinclair tweeted: "Racist old bill all over the Sinclair residence again tonight. Thank god as a black man I've not fallen asleep again #Rascist."

A spokesman for the police said: "We were contacted at 8.45pm on Sunday, November 12 to a report of a disturbance at a house on Victory Boulevard in Lytham.

"Officers attended the property and found a man had already left the property in his car, a Tesla X60d.

"A short time later officers found the vehicle which had been involved in a collision with a woman pedestrian on Clifton Drive. She received minor injuries.

"The driver, a 44 year old man, was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, common assault and criminal damage.

"He is currently in custody."