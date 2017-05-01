Fracking site police chief in online forum

The officer in charge of the policing operation at the Preston New Road Fracking site will answer questions from the public next week in an online forum.

Superintendent Richard Robertshaw will be available on the Fylde Police Facebook Page on Tuesday evening to discuss the ongoing operation with interested parties.

Lancashire Police has been criticised by some people for its operation at the Preston New Road site.

Officers have been deployed at the Cuadrilla fracking site since protests against the drilling operation began.

Last month the force revealed it was setting aside £450,000 a month for the operation.

A spokesman said: “We’ve been getting a lot of questions about the police operation at the fracking site on Preston New Road, so we’ve decided to hold a Facebook question and answer.

“Supt Richard Robertshaw, silver commander for the operation, will be available to take your questions between 7pm and 8pm on Tuesday May 2.”

Cuadrilla is looking to drill for and extract gas through a process known as fracking which involves injecting liquid into rock.