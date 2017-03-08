Health inspectors shut raid takeaway

A takeaway which was raided by police in connection with the supply of drugs has been shut down.

Five men were arrested when Harvey’s Takeaway in Poulton Street, Kirkham was raided in January.

Police returned to the business last week with Environmental Health Officers from Fylde Council.

Following the inspection the takeaway was closed with immediate effect under health and safety legislation following concerns over food hygiene standards.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said; “This has been an ongoing concern raised by local members of the community and we would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your support.”

