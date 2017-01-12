'Heroin' seized and man arrested in drugs bust at South Shore home

Blackpool police seized a quantity of drugs, believed to be heroin, at a property in South Shore yesterday (11 January), say police.

According to police, the drugs, were found as a result of a drugs warrant that was executed at a property on Barton Avenue.

Police arrested a 36-year-old man from Blackpool on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

The man has been bailed until 20 March.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said in a post to their Facebook page: "Blackpool South NHP have executed a drugs warrant [yesterday] on Barton Avenue resulting in one being arrested and a quantity of suspected drugs seized.

"If you have any information relating to drug dealing in your local area please speak with your local neighbourhood policing team or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."