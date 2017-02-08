Holiday prices plunged after Tunisia attack

The price of holidays to Tunisia fell by as much as 30 per cent after a terrorist attack in the capital Tunis, which took place just months before the Sousse atrocity, an inquest has heard.

Travel company TUI’s price was almost £240 lower on one particular day in the weeks after the attack at the Bardo National Museum, in which 24 people were killed on March 18 2015.

Just over three months later, on June 26, Seifeddine Rezgui opened fire at the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel in Sousse, killing 38 tourists, including 30 Britons.

Denis and Elaine Thwaites were among those who died in the beach massacre in the Mediterranean resort of Sousse in June 2015.

The inquest into the deaths of the Britons at the Royal Courts of Justice heard that on March 15 2015, three days before the Bardo attack, TUI’s price for one person was £811.

Less than two months later on May 10, the price was £572, Andrew Ritchie QC, counsel to the families of the victims, told the hearing.

