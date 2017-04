How do you spot a phishing scam when the email looks entirely legitimate?

Every year, millions of people fall victim to email phishing scams – these are emails that attempt to obtain sensitive information by masking as a trustworthy source like the bank.

It’s not difficult to be duped by one either.

They’re slick, believable and often flawless, so before you click to read, make sure you know how to spot the obvious tell-tale signs of a fraudulent email.