‘I’m Peter Pan’ 90mph drink driver tells police

A man who sped through a red light at 80mph with no headlights on as he tried to evade police later told them his name was “Peter Pan”.

Drink driver Robert Brian Rhodes, 32, of Langbar Place, Leeds, has been jailed for 12 months.

This is a case of high culpability and high risk

He was spotted by police leaving a petrol station on Preston New Road, Blackpool, in a red Skoda Octavia with no lights on, Preston Crown Court heard.

The officers illuminated their lights to try to stop him but he sped away during the incident, in the early hours of August 7.

Karen Brooks, prosecuting, said: “It was just before 1am. The defendant pulled out from a petrol station across path of officers. His headlights were not illuminated, which drew the officers’ attention to him.

“The defendant accelerated away. At one point the officer reached 90mph and he was still gaining distance. Preston New Road is a 30mph main road with frequent traffic signals.”

The court heard after Rhodes sped through a red light at the junction of East Park Drive, officers stood down the pursuit because it was too dangerous and instead enlisted the help of the police helicopter.

Rhodes, who had pulled into a nearby street, was arrested and became “obstructive and abusive throughout the arrest process”.

The court heard he headbutted a cell door and replied his name was “Peter Pan”.

However, he quickly admitted to a custody officer he was driving and said there was “no point in lying”.

He was found to be over the legal alcohol limit – and was already disqualified from driving.

Rhodes admitted charges of drink driving, dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Defending, Paul Humphries said Rhodes had admitted his guilt and pointed out no one had been harmed.

Recorder Gary Woodhall said: “The risk you took in my judgement was substantial. this is a case of high culpability and high risk. You took a deliberate decision to drive the vehicle that night.”

As well as the jail term, Rhodes was banned for three and a half years and must take an extended retest.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story ‘I’m Peter Pan’ 90mph drink driver tells police Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...