Investigation after 'arson attack' on South Shore flat

Police and fire services are investigating a suspected arson attack on a flat in South Shore.
Four fire engines were called to a "persons reported" fire on Rawcliffe Street, at around 6.15am on Friday, September 19.
Firefighters say they arrived to find a smoke filled ground floor flat that was well alight.
Crews wearing breathing apparatus searched the flat and established that nobody was at home.
A Lancashire Fire Service spokesman said: "Two fire engines from Blackpool, one from St Annes and one from South Shore attended a fire involving a ground floor flat in Blackpool.
"Firefighters used six breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.
"No injuries have been reported and an investigation is underway."
Police confirmed they are investigating reports of a suspicious fire.
A spokesman said: "We received a call from the fire service this morning after they attended a suspicious incident.
"A joint police and fire service investigation is on-going. "
Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting log reference 0214 of September 15.
