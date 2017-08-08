Investigation after suspicious van fire in Fleetwood

An investigation has been launched after crews were called to a suspicious van fire in Fleetwood.

Two crews from Fleetwood attended the emergency in Enterprise Way following a 999 call at around 7.15pm on August 7.

Firefighters arrived to find one van well alight with heat spreading from the van and damaging to other vehicles.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Firefighters used two hosereel jets to extinguish a fire involving two vans parked in a compound.

"The fire is believed to have been started deliberately and police have been notified of the suspected arson."

Fire services spent 40 minutes at the scene extinguishing the fire and making the scene safe.

No casualties have been reported.