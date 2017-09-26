Investigation after 'suspicious' van fire in Garstang

A fire which fire services described as "suspicious" started in a van on a street in Garstang.



Firefighters from Garstang was called out to the incident on Green Lane just after midnight on Monday September 25.

Crews arrived to find the van well alight (Pic Bambi Orc)

Crews arrived to find the van "well alight" with the fire starting to cause some heat damage to the outside of nearby properties.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "One fire engine was called to a fire involving a van.

"When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found that the van was well alight and there was slight fire damage to the adjacent properties.

"Firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the fire which is now under investigation."

Crews battled the fire which raged in the van on Green Lane (Pic: Bambi Orc)

Police and fire services have launched a joint investigation to establish the cause of the fire.

Nobody was injured during the incident.