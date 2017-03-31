Land and sea search for missing 71-year-old woman

A land and sea rescue search was launched after a 71-year-old woman went missing from her care home in central Blackpool.

Police and the coastguard were called after concerns were raised for the vulnerable woman at around 9.30pm on 30 March.

The lifeboat from Blackpool RNLI was launched and a coastguard team from Lytham helped in the search around the central promenade.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: "We were called to assist in a search last night around the prom by the glitter ball.

"There were concerns that the woman may have entered the water due to the proximity of her care home to the water. We searched the area but did not find her and we were stood down at around midnight."

The woman was later found "safe and well" by police patrols on Sumerville Avenue at around 2.50am.

Force Incident Manager, Grant Smith said: "We received reports of a missing, elderly, woman late last night. The coastguard helped in the search and the woman was later found by patrols in the early hours. Thankfully, she seemed unharmed by her experience although a little cold. She warmed up after she had a cup of tea."