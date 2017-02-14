Man, 29, bailed after bakery break-in and car chase

A man arrested following an hour-long car chase across the Fylde coast has been bailed, police said.

The 29-year-old, who has not been named, was held after officers were called to a reports of a break-in at a bakery in Lytham Road, South Shore, at 12.15am yesterday, a spokesman said.

“Two men had entered a property and taken a quantity of cash,” he added.

“The pair made off fromt he scene in a car and were pursued by police into St Annes.”

The Morecambe man was arrested in Lime Grove at 1.30am before being questioned and bailed.

He must report back to the police station on Thursday, March 30, the spokesman told The Gazette.