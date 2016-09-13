Man bit partner when arguing

A man bit his heavily pregnant girlfriend on the head and arm when they argued one night, a judge was told.

Andrew Shaw twice attacked his partner and was described as carrying out a ‘sustained attack on a vulnerable woman’ who was 25 weeks’ pregnant.

Shaw, a 23-year-old dad, of Porritt Place, St Annes, pleaded guilty to two offences of assault.

He was sentenced to 12 weeks’ prison suspended for 12 months with up to 20 days’ rehabilitation to be supervised by the Probation Service, and ordered to pay £85 costs with £115 victims’ surcharge.

District Judge Jane Goodwin, at Blackpool Magistrates Court, also put him on a two year restraining order which bans him from going to Porritt Place and from contacting his pregnant partner except through solicitors or with the approval of the Family Court or Social Services about child access.

Pam Smith, prosecuting, said Shaw and his partner argued on two occasions on September 10. She told the court he grabbed her by the hair and throat and also bit her on the head and arm.

The prosecution said Shaw had used his teeth as a weapon on a vulnerable victim.

Steven Townley, defending, said the family had been out to see a fireworks display and Shaw had too much to drink. When they returned home Shaw carried on drinking. He accepted alcohol reacted badly with him.

Shaw said he had attempted to twice bite his girlfriend, but he did not actually injure her. He was full of remorse and regret and hoped the relationship could continue.

In a report to the court, probation officer Lesley Whittaker, told the judge Shaw said the row started over his partner’s alcohol use.

