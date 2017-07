An appeal has been launched to find a man missing from Wyre.

Gary Holding last seen on July 7 at 4pm in Blackpool, say police.

He is thought to have family connections to Buxton.

A spokesman said: "His current whereabouts are not known and anyone seeing him or with information as to his whereabouts should contact police."

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting his name as a Wyre missing Person.