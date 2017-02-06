Manhunt as another prisoner goes missing from Kirkham

Police are appealing for help tracing a man who has been missing from prison since Sunday.

Peter Singleton, 54, formerly of Lower Lime Road in Oldham, is wanted by officers after absconding on Sunday.

Kirkham Prison

Singleton was jailed for more than seven years in May 2015 for assisting an offender and encouraging an indictable offence.

He masterminded a bungled burglary in 2015 in which two raiders were fought off by an 80-year-old woman.

Singleton was arrested at Manchester Airport trying to flee to the Phillippines.

He is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with greying brown hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo of a skull on his right arm.

The 54-year-old has links to the Lancashire and Greater Manchester areas.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We are keen to trace Singleton and return him to prison immediately.

“If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please contact us.

“Similarly if Singleton himself sees this appeal I would urge him to hand himself in at the nearest police station.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or (01253) 604193 quoting log reference 1315 of February 5.

Alternatively you can contact police by email on: westintelunit@lancashire.pnn.police.uk

Singleton is the 11th prisoner to abscond from Kirkham in the last 12 months.