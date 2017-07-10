Men posed as hotel guests

A woman’s handbag disappeared without a trace after she let two imposters into her hotel room.

The woman and her friend were staying overnight at a hotel on Albert Road on Thursday when they met with two men who claimed they were attending the same hotel.

The two men spent time with the women in their hotel room. Some time after they had left, one of the women noticed her handbag was missing.

Police were called to the scene at around 7.30am, where it was discovered that a set of keys had been taken from the hotel, and the two men were in fact not guests.

It is believed the handbag disappeared between 12.10am and 6.50am.

Police are now attempting to trace the two men, who are both described as white.

One of them had a medium build and light-brown hair.