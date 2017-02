A 16-year-old girl has gone missing from her Blackpool home.

Jordan Brown was last seen leaving her home address on Cornwall Place, say police.

She is described as a 16-year-old. white female, of slim build, with long black hair, and has her bottom lip pierced.

Jordan was last seen wearing a navy blue track suit with black trainers.

Police are urging her to get in contact by calling 101 and quoting log number: LC-20170208-1498.