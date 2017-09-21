Missing teenage girl may be in Blackpool with suspected 'child abductor'

Police have revealed that a missing teenage girl who is believed to be in Blackpool, may be with a man wanted on suspicion of child abduction.

Detectives say that Chloe Campbell was pictured on CCTV in Blackpool with 32-year-old Craig Moran of Quinton, Lower Falinge, Rochdale who is wanted on recall to prison.

Chloe has been missing since Thursday 7 September

Missing teen could be in Blackpool 'with man in his 30s'



The 17-year-old has been missing since Thursday, September 7 and was last sighted in a bank on Yorkshire Street in Rochdale town centre and then again at Blackpool train station

Police say she that on both occasions she was accompanied by Moran.

She is described as white, approximately 5ft 3in tall and of slim build with long brown hair and blue eyes. She is known to wear a black leather-style jacket with fur around the collar, dark ripped jeans and tan ankle boots.

Craig Moran of Quinton, Lower Falinge, Rochdale, is wanted on suspicion of child abduction and on a recall to prison.

Police are now appealing for help from members of the public with their search so that Chloe can be brought home safely.

Detective Inspector Joanne Reid from GMP’s Rochdale Borough said: “We have genuine concerns for Chloe’s safety, particularly whilst she is in the company of Moran. There is no suggestion that Chloe was forcibly taken, however we need to bring her home to ensure she is safe.

"Moran has a history of violence and is wanted on a recall for prison for breaching the terms of his license. Due to Chloe’s age, he is also wanted on suspicion of child abduction.

"We think the pair may be in Blackpool, we have had potential sightings at the Pleasure Beach and the train station. Anyone who may have seen them is asked to contact police as soon as possible."

Chloe Campbell was last sighted in a bank on Yorkshire Street in Rochdale town centre and then again at Blackpool train station

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 8420 alternatively call 101 or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.