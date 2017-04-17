No broadcast date for crime documentary

TV chiefs are still unable to say when an episode of a TV show centred around a serious crime in Blackpool is due to be aired after it was postponed last week due to ‘legal reasons’.

The Detectives: Inside The Major Crimes Team was due to the spotlight on the fatal stabbing of a Polish man in Central Drive.

The episode, which was due to be broadcast last Thursday also featured a Burnley rape case. However, it was pulled from the schedules just hours before it was due to air.

This week’s episode of the series will focus on a post office armed robbery in Blackburn, it has been confirmed.

That leaves only the Blackpool episode to air the following week, but ITV have not confirmed whether the recording will be shown.

ITV cameras went behind the scenes with Lancashire Police for the three-part series..

The proposed airing of the Blackpool episode ahead of the expected busy Easter period was heavily criticised by tourism bosses. who claimed such programmes “do not add any value” to the resort’s tourism industry. But ITV bosses last week told The Gazette it has now been postponed due to unspecified legal reasons.

When pushed for an explanation, an ITV spokesman said he could not comment further but added it could be shown later during the mini-series.

However, there is still no news on whether the episode will air next week or be held over for a possible later broadcast.

Ahead of the programme, Coun Graham Cain, Cabinet Secretary for Blackpool Council, said: “The decision to go ahead with the programme was made by Lancashire Police.

“While we recognise the magnificent work that the police do Blackpool Council chose not to cooperate with the production company simply because we believe that these sort of programmes do not add any value to a tourist resort.”