Pervert doctor’s prison sentence cut on appeal

A hospital doctor who claimed overwork at Blackpool Vic led to him sexually assaulting young girls has had his sentence slashed by Appeal Court judges.

Benjamin Brooks, 28, of Nile Close, Lytham Quays, Lytham, was jailed for two years and four months for the “out of character” spate of assaults.

The “highly-regarded” medic approached the youngsters on the street in Blackpool, made lewd remarks and groped them. His youngest victim was just 10.

He admitted three sex assaults and intimidating a witness and was jailed at Preston Crown Court in April.

But, after top judges heard of the ruin which Brooks had brought upon himself, his prison sentence was cut to one year and 10 months at the Court of Appeal.

Mr Justice Holroyde told the court Brooks was a talented doctor, who had a first class degree and trained at Southampton General Hospital.

He was working at Blackpool’s Victoria Hospital when he targeted three young girls aged 10, 13 and 14, in November last year.

The traumatised victims told police of being approached by the doctor and groped in the street.

Reducing the sentence, Mr Justice Holroyde said Brooks had been under great emotional pressure at the time of the assaults.

He said: “We don’t in any way diminish the seriousness of the offences. But we seek to recognise that this is a young man who has done much good and brought upon himself consequences which will affect his life for many years.”