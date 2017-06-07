Police chief leads Blue Light relay

The man set to take over as Chief Constable of Lancashire hit the streets of Blackpool to take part in a torch relay to raise awareness of mental health issues for emergency service workers.

Deputy Chief Constable Andy Rhodes carried the Our Blue Light torch through the streets of Blackpool on a leg between the resort and Kirkham.

During his run DCC Rhodes called in at Bloomfield Road where he was able to carry the relay torch pitchside.

He then made his way to Kirkham Police Station where the torch was handed over for the next leg of the journey.

Officers in Blackpool carried the Our Blue Light torch on a tram from Fleetwood and took it to the top of Blackpool Tower.

Our Blue Light was launched in 2016 with the aim of improving mental health among emergency service workers.

The first Mental Health Relay event was launched in Blackpool earlier this year. The torch has already been carried by participants in the Great Manchester Run.

The relay ends in Blackpool in September.