Police search for missing man with links to Preston and Leyland

A 25-year-old man from Blackpool with links to Preston and Leyland is missing.

Darryl Holland was last seen at Blackpool Victoria Hospital in Whinney Heys Road around 12.30pm on Wednesday (December 21).

He is described as white, 6ft tall, of thin build, with short ginger hair. He was wearing a grey tracksuit, baseball cap and black hooded jacket.

He has links to Preston and Leyland and officers are appealing to anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact police.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We are growing increasingly concerned following Darryl’s disappearance.

“We would urge anyone with details of his location to contact us. Furthermore, if you have seen him or someone matching his description, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log reference 0584 of December 21.