Police seek man to help with rape inquiry

Police are trying to trace a man they believe can help with information after after a 26 year old woman reported she had been raped in Blackpool.

Officers want to speak to Christian Patrick Lewis, 27, after the incident which happened at an address on Victoria Road on Sunday September 17 at around 1.30am.

DC Tris Hardwick from Blackpool Police said: “It is important that we speak to Christian Lewis and we are doing everything we can to find him.

“If you have seen him or know where he is, please contact us immediately.

“I would urge members of the public not to approach him but to instead contact the police.

“Similarly, I would urge Lewis himself if he sees this appeal to attend his nearest police station so we can talk to him.”

Lewis is described as white, between 5ft 8ins to 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build with a tanned complexion and a receding hairline.

He is known to have links to Blackpool, Accrington and Manchester.

Anyone with information can call us on 01253 607049 or if they fail to get an answer, 101.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.