A major road has been closed following an anti- fracking demonstration in Little Plumpton, say police.

The A583 Preston New Road between Peel Road and Westby Road is currently closed.

A witness who was trying to pass the site said they saw protesters lying on the carriageway stopping a large truck turning into the site.

Traffic management and a diversion have been put in place, although some delays are expected.