SCAM ALERT: BT hacker scam

A resident in Wyre was targeted by scammers who tried to access their online banking details, say police.

The con-artists called the resident saying they were from BT Broadband and said that the resident's computer was being hacked.

They then requested remote access to stop the hackers and enquired about whether or not the resident did online banking.

A spokesman for the police said: "We have had a report from a resident that they have received a call from someone stating they were from BT Broadband and that their computer was being hacked. They advised that if remote access was allowed they could stop it.

"Questions were then asked about the resident's bank and whether they did Internet banking.

"It appears that this is a scam in an attempt to get access to a bank account."

Police are now advising residents to never give any personal details to cold callers or allow access to your computer.

If you believe you have been the victim of a scam you can call Citizens Advice 0345 404 0506 or Action Fraud 0300 123 2040 or Lancashire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.