Shop sold food which was SEVEN months out-of-date

A shop was found to be selling food which was up to seven months out of date.

Large quantities of food including salads, sandwiches, burgers, yoghurts, milkshakes and cheese were past their use-by date at the Thorogoods store, on St Albans road, St Annes.

A health inspector also found food was not stored at the correct temperature in a fridge which was filthy with mould and food which should have been refrigerated had not been.

Areas of the shop, office and yard were dirty and disorganised and staff had not received adequate training resulting in unhygienic conditions and poorly managed stock.

Asif Khan, 42, a director of Logic Wise Limited, which holds the franchise for the Thorogoods stores, pleaded guilty to five offences of breaching food health and hygiene laws.

Khan’s case was adjourned to August 30 by Blackpool magistrates for him to produce evidence of his financial affairs.

Michael Lavery, prosecuting for Fylde Council, said: “There was an adverse risk to individuals if they consumed these out-of-date foods. The council says this is a case of high culpability.”

He said on January 30 this year council officer, Zara Carrington, visited Thorogoods and found expired food on sale.

In one fridge with mould in there were six one-litre banana milkshakes which were mouldy rotten and stinking with an expiry date seven months out-of-date of June 29 2016.

Cases of yogurts, smoked sausage, pepperoni snacks and Dairylea Dunkers which should have been refrigerated were just stored on shelving.

The prosecutor said that Logic Wise Limited, the company Khan was a director of, had a previous conviction for breaching food health and hygiene rules in 2014 which included offences of having out-of-date food and storing food above the correct temperature.

Trevor Colebourne, defending, said his client had become ill and he had relied on a manager at the St Annes shop.

She had taken an extended holiday in Poland, where she came from. He felt he had had to carry the can and was aggrieved at being prosecuted.

Mr Colebourne added: “He perhaps slipped up in not ensuring his manager looked after matters in the shop.

“There is no excuse for stocking out-of-date products, but there was no evidence of any person suffering because of this.”

Khan said he and his wife had now been declared bankrupt and were in debt to the tune of more than £600,000.