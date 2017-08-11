St Annes man terrorised couple with scythe

A man who menaced a couple with a large curved scythe at St Annes was put under citizens arrest.

Ryan Hudson terrified the couple when he pulled the weapon out of his trousers and stood in a fighting stance after they said they did not have a cigarette to give him.

Hudson, unemployed, aged 31, of The Crescent, St Annes, pleaded guilty to having a weapon in a public place.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said on August 10 at 2am a couple walking along St Davids Road, St Annes, were approached by Hudson who asked them for a cigarette.

They said they did not have one but Hudson continued to follow them. He then pulled out the scythe and held it in front of him with his other hand in the air.

The man managed to get behind Hudson and disarm him and restrained him on the floor helped by some other passersby.

When interviewed Hudson said he had previously drunk eight cans of lager at a friend's and then went to the pub after two to three pints. He then found he had lost his tobacco and went out to look for it.

Allan Cobain, defending, said his client had recently been diagnosed with Aspergers and took medication for anxiety and depression.

Hudson had asked a group for a cigarette and been told in no uncertain terms to go away. He was frightened and hid in a garden where he found the hand scythe.

Mr Cobain said: "He did not swing it or make threats. The common theme in his offending is drink and he needs to address that."

He was bailed to September 13 for sentence at Preston Crown Court by Blackpool magistrates.