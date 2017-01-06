Street attacker felt ‘intimidated’

A man has taken to the witness stand to deny the manslaughter of a Fylde businessman.

Jonathon Plum, who ran a series of companies based at the Squires Gate Business Park, Blackpool, died from catastrophic head injuries after striking his head on the pavement when he was punched by Peter Honeyman in the early hours of July 24.

Honeyman, 20, of Heyhouses Lane, St Annes, told jurors he had felt threatened after seeing Plum armed with a jagged broken glass on Wood Street, St Annes, as he stood outside a pub with his friends.

Responding to questions from his lawyer Steve Nikolich, he said: “I felt very intimidated.

“It was a glass that had been broken down. It was cupped in his hand, it had jagged edges.”

Asked if he thought Plum was still in possession of the glass when he attacked him he replied: “I did believe, yes.”

Honeyman said he had initially ran away when he first saw Plum in the street, fearing he would be attacked, but came back to the scene.

The jury of eight men and four women was previously told Plum had been dining and drinking with friends in St Annes on July 23, but had become “loud and rude” while in Jack’s Bistro and had called a lady on another table a “brass” - a prostitute.

CCTV showed an argument between him and the other group, who later moved onto to another pub.

Plum went out into the street, enraged and stripped to the waist – and encountered Honeyman and his friends who were outside the Shilaylee bar. CCTV shows his wife trying to calm him down.

The footage shows Plum turned away from Honeyman and walk away but after he had taken four or five steps Honeyman ran up to him, hitting his head and knocking him over, before running from the scene.

The court heard he had only intended to jump on his back to restrain him but it “didn’t quite work that way”.

Mr Plum, who lived with his wife and family in a £450,000 seafront home on Sandgate, St Annes, died in the Royal Preston Hospital 32 hours later.

Preston Crown Court heard there was no question that Honeyman killed Mr Plum - the issue was whether he killed him unlawfully. The prosecution maintain Mr Plum was walking away and was assaulted from behind.

