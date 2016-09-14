Trio battered man in Blackpool as he slept in bed

Three men have been jailed for a total of more than nine years after attacking a man in his bed in Blackpool.

Mark Heath, Karl Annesley and Daniel Standell set upon their victim with crutches and a knife while he was in bed at Annesley’s flat in Holmfield Road.

He was defenceless and was entitled to feel safe

Preston Crown Court heard the man had been staying at the property in May last year when Heath, 32, and Standell, 23, came into the room where he slept.

As they rained punches on his face and body, Heath prodded at him with a knife.

Annesley, 34, then came into the room, unarmed, and joined in the attack on the victim.

Sentencing the trio at Preston Crown Court, Judge Robert Altham said: “This was committed while the victim was in bed. He was defenceless and was entitled to feel safe. It was a group attack and it was utterly unprovoked.

“There was an attempt to stop him reporting the matter by making threats.”

The three men pleaded guilty to assault but while on bail, Heath turned on Annesley when he met him in the street. The men started talking about an ex-partner and shook hands but Heath then punched Annesley with such force he knocked him to the floor and broke his hip.

Heath, of Cambridge Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to wounding in respect of the incident.

Standen, who returned to Stoke, was involved in a further offence on February 7, in which he struck a man with a mug while he was on the phone at his house.

The mug smashed and the victim was left with a deep gash wound to his head.

The court was told that the following day Standell, of Brunswick Street, Staffordshire, returned to the victim’s house to apologise, but after being let in, produced an imitation firearm, and told him: “That’s how we roll round here.”

Judge Altham said: “Some people were frightened but others described it as being an obvious imitation. It spoke of the possibility of the use of weapons or firearms.”

Standell pleaded guilty to wounding and possession of an imitation weapon and was jailed for a further 31 months for the offences in Stoke – on top of 27 months for his part in the attack in Blackpool.

Heath was jailed for 32 months for the Blackpool attack and nine months for his attack on Annesley.

Annesley, of Holmfield Road, North Shore, was jailed for 32 months after admitting his role in the Blackpool attack.

