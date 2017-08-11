Two arrested after 'camouflaged' car fails to stop in Blackpool

Have your say

Two people were arrested after the car they were travelling in failed to stop in central Blackpool, say police.

Patrols first tried to stop the camouflaged Volkswagen Polo at around 4.37am on August 11 on Central Drive.

The car then led officers on a pursuit to Watson Road Park where the car was abandoned and the people made off on foot.

A spokesman for the police said: "A vehicle failed to stop for our patrols.

"Our officers pursued the car and after a few minutes it went into Watson Park Road where the vehicle was abandoned.

"The offenders then tried to make off on foot.

"Two people were arrested in the park a short time later - one was wanted and another was arrested on suspicion of being involved in a driving offence."