UPDATE: Water search after car is found submerged off coast in Blackpool

A search and rescue mission was launched off the coast of Blackpool after a car was found submerged in the Irish Sea, police said.

The blue Toyota Auris was spotted ‘floating in water’ close to North Pier at around 6.20am after being stolen from a driveway in North Shore, overnight.

Emergency services confirmed nobody was inside the vehicle, but RNLI boats were still out at 8.05am scouring the area. They have since returned to shore.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said the car’s owner, traced using its registration details, said she had lost her car keys some weeks ago and thought the vehicle was still on her driveway.

But it later became clear she had been burgled with another set of keys and the car stolen, the spokesman said.

“At this stage we suspect that the car was stolen, abandoned on the beach and later dragged out by the tide,” he added.

“Searches are however, continuing to ensure that this is the case.”

The Coastguard, which sent rescue teams from Lytham and Fleetwood, is expected to help police search and recover the car when the tide ebbs at around 11.30am.

A spokesman for the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said a ‘night watchman’ called 999 after seeing the car underwater with its lights still on.

Crews from South Shore and Fleetwood responded and geared up to carry out searches but were stood down beforehand.