Vandals attack Grade II listed St Annes’ seafront shelters

St Annes’ famous seafront shelters have been vandalised once more.

The Victorian Grade II-listed buildings on the Promenade have been the target for damage several times over the last five years.

Andrew Noble

A fortnight ago vandals struck again, leaving each of the three shelters missing windows.

Now 15 windows have been smashed over the Easter weekend.

Community volunteer Andrew Noble said: “I am astonished, shocked and saddened.

“Our local police have made endless appeals for witnesses.

“I ask residents again to be vigilant and indeed report any information to local police.

“It is our resort, ever popular with increased tourism, that is being attacked.

“Together, as a community, we are duty bound to stand together and take pride in our town, please don’t allow the vandals to win.

“Please, report it. Any information, no matter how irrelevant you may regard it to be, may assist police to catch the criminals responsible.

“Someone knows who is responsible. Please value yourself and indeed your community by reporting it.

“We as council tax payers are footing the bill for this mindless hooliganism.”

Police are investigating and work is underway to identify the culprits.

Mr Noble added: “There is CCTV on our promenade, I sincerely hope that this will assist police in catching these criminals.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0500 555 111.