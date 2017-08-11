Violent partner jailed for attack

A man who attacked his boyfriend just six weeks after being in court for another violent attack on him has been jailed for 20 months.

David Frederick George Atkins, 51, of Meadow Park, Staining, left his victim fearing for his life after putting his hands around his neck at their home and threatening him with a table leg.

Preston’s Sessions House court heard their relationship had been peppered with incidents of domestic violence – the most recent of which led to Atkins getting a suspended jail term in March.

On May 27, after a boozy day out, he returned home and started screaming at his victim.

He later claimed it was an argument about the bills as the victim had left his job and denied any violence.

But, prosecuting, Lisa Worsley said the incident on May 27 had left the victim with scratches, cuts and bruises.

She added: “The complainant had been involved in a relationship with the defendant for three and a half years.

“Initially it was good but when they started to live together he explains Mr Atkins became jealous and there were numerous incidents of domestic violence.

“On May 27 they had been out in Blackpool to socialise with friends.”

But the night turned sour and Atkins launched his attack.

He managed to escape to a bedroom and alert police but Atkins then followed him and grabbed him around the neck, saying: “If the police come in I’ll kill you.”

She added: “He was terrified as he believed he was going to be killed.”

Atkins, who has 28 convictions for 89 offences, struggled violently with police as he was arrested

Judge Simon Newell said: “If someone is given a chance with a suspended sentence for a serious assault then they are expected to take that chance.

“If six weeks later they return to violence they can expect it to be activated.”

He imposed two months for the assault but also activated the previous 18 month jail term for attacking his partner.

Atkins was also given a restraining order for five years preventing him from approaching his former boyfriends’s new home or a doggy day care centre he uses.