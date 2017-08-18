WANTED: Blackpool man accused of rape

A 31-year-old man from Blackpool is wanted by police after failing to appear at court.

Elliot Jones, from North Shore, was due to appear at Preston Crown Court on August 3 for a pre-trial hearing after being charged with three counts of raping a seven-year-old boy and three counts of raping an eight-year-old girl by police in January.

His trial is due to start on Monday August 21.

He is described as white, 5ft 3in tall, of slim build with brown hair and has links to the Blackpool area.

Police are appealing for information and are urging anyone who knows of Jones’s whereabouts to contact officers.

Det Con Jenny Cobham, of Blackpool CID, said: “Jones is wanted after failing to appear at court earlier this month.

“If you know where he is, contact police immediately.

“Furthermore, if Jones sees this appeal, I would urge him to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0985 of August 17.