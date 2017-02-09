WANTED: 'Dangerous' sex offender believed to be in Blackpool

A 'dangerous' sex offender, who has breached his notification requirements, may be on the run in Blackpool, say police.

Jayson Stephens, 33, from Cumbria, was sentenced to more than three years in prison in 2012 for offences of child abduction/sexual activity with a female under 16 in the Bristol and Wales area.

Stephens was released from prison in March 2016 and later moved to approved premises in Carlisle, Cumbria, in January.

He is wanted for breaching a court order and breach of his notification requirements.

It is thought Stephens has travelled to the Blackpool area and officers are appealing for information leading to his whereabouts.

Det Con Emma Shuttleworth, of Lancashire Police’s Sex Offender Management Unit, said: “We are urging anyone who has seen or knows where Stephens is to contact police immediately.

“He is a dangerous individual and we need to find him as soon as possible.

“Likewise, if Stephens sees this appeal, I would urge him to hand himself in.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0466 of February 8.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.