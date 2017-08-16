Warrant issued for man accused of selling food unfit for human consumption

The boss of a takeaway who is accused of selling food unfit for human consumption has been put on the wanted list.

Kasim Ali Ahmed, of Harvey’s Chicken Pizza, Poulton Street, Kirkham, faces 14 offences of breaching food safety and hygiene laws.

He is accused of having chicken, lamb, donner meat, cooked turkey rashers, and bolognese sauce for sale which were all mouldy.

Ahmed is also charged with having out-of-date crusty tuna and coleslaw and stale cheese for sale.

He is further alleged to have failed to have stopped people smoking on the premises, failed to keep the premises clean and in good repair and failed to maintain appropriate levels of personal cleanliness.

The offences are alleged to have taken place at Harvey’s Chicken Pizza between November last year and January this year.

Michael Lavery, prosecuting for Fylde Borough Council, asked for a warrant after Ahmed failed to turn up at court.

A warrant without bail was issued by Blackpool magistrates.