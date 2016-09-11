Woman illegally claimed £10K in benefits

A mother illegally claimed almost £10,000 in benefits.
Joanne Bennett enrolled on a business course but did not tell the authorities she was receiving a student loan
Bennett, 47, of Wayman Road, Layton, pleaded guilty to two offences of dishonestly failing to promptly notify a change in circumstances.
She was fined £400 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £40 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.
Prosecutor, Andrea Fawcett, said Bennett illegally claimed almost £10,000 in income support from the Department of Work and Pensions and housing benefit from Blackpool Council between September 2014 and June this year.
