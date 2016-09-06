Woman stole wine twice in a day from store

A pregnant woman went twice in one day to a supermarket and each time stole a bottle of wine.

Zoe Doyle, 34, of Hill Street, South Shore, pleaded guilty to two offences of theft.

She was fined £80 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £3.89 compensation plus £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Martine Connah, prosecuting, said CCTV showed Doyle twice going into Aldi, Waterloo Road, and stealing a bottle of rose wine on August 4.

David Charnley, defending, said Doyle was expecting her first child and the offences were committed at a particularly low point in her life.

Her partner had been sent to prison and they had had a joint benefits claim.

This caused her financial problems.

She was now getting benefits in her own name.

