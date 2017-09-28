Crossfit Blackpool working up a sweat for North West Air Ambulance

Fitness fanatics got hot and sweaty to mark a birthday milestone and raise money for a good cause.

Around 30 members of Crossfit Blackpool, based at Barrow Close, Whitehills Business Park, helped celebrate the centre’s five year anniversary with a special event.

Pics: Forever Light Photography

The participants, covering all ages and abilities, took part in three workouts during the morning, followed by a hog roast.

Organiser Pete Findlay said: “At the last count, the event raised £370 for charity – with still some money coming in.

“We asked the participants to vote for their preferred charity from a list of nominations, and the chosen charity that came out on top for this event was the North West Air Ambulance.

“This cause is particularly close to the heart of one of our members, Caroline Wareing, who had cause to call on the services of the neighbouring West Midlands Air Ambulance following a serious spinal injury from a horse riding accident.

“Despite being restricted by her wheelchair, Caroline is still able to take part fully in the CrossFit workouts, suitably adapted to her capabilities- just as we adapt for anyone’s limitations.”