Cyclists set off on their Tour de Frack

Long distance cyclists were given a reet friendly Lancashire send off on a 120 mile ride linking fracking sites across the Roses counties.

David Davis and Stuart Leach are riding from the planned drill sites at Roseacre Wood and Preston New Road shale gas to Kirby Misperton in Yorkshire to highlight road safety fears linked to HGVs serving drill pads.

Cyclists visit Roseacre before the start of their Tour de Frack ride from Lancashire to Yorkshire

They aim to arrive in time for the first stage of the Tour de Yorkshire event at Ryedale on Sunday.

Stuart Leach, cyclist and spokesman on the ‘Tour de Frack’, said: “Yorkshire hosted the Grand Depart of 2014 Tour De France generating an income estimated to be £100m and gave birth to the highly successful and internationally renowned annual three day Tour de Yorkshire.

“The enjoyment of cycling will be badly affected by the associated increase in HGV traffic which will have to use country roads to take water, chemicals and equipment to fracking sites then remove toxic waste water.”

The Roaseacre Awareness Group is opposing the re-opening of a planning inquiry into a potential fracking site near the village.

Cuadrilla’s application was refused but Communities Secretary Sajid Javid has given them another chance to overcome road safety concerns on the rural lanes in the area.

Barbara Richardson, from the group, said: “Roseacre Awareness Group members were delighted to meet the Tour de Frack riders with some light refreshments.

“We wish them all the best for their 120 mile ride and thank them for raising awareness about what a devastating impact this industry would have not only on cycling but tourism and our environment.”

See also: