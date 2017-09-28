D-day in search for head at Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College

The search for the next headteacher of Fylde’s biggest school is set to take a major step forward today.

A second successive day of interviews is scheduled in the bid to find the successor to long-serving Phil Wood at Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College.

Mr Wood is to retire in the summer after 15 years at the helm and the vacancy was first circulated in education media last summer.

But the governors decided to re-advertise the post at the time in the hope of getting a stronger field of candidates.

Mr Wood’s departure will come nine months before the Ansdell-based school, which has more than 1,400 students, reverts to accommodating those aged from 11 to 16 only, with its sixth form to be discontinued for budget reasons after the current Year 13 complete their studies next summer.

But Mr Wood has said his decision to stand down is not connected to that change in the structure.